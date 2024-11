Anthony A. Vauss Jr. defeated Yasmina C. King in the race for an at-large seat on Irvington Township Council. It was the only seat up for election in this cycle.

Vauss pulled in 8,685 votes to King’s 3,076 to win the seat in the non partisan election.

Vauss is the son and current chief of staff to Mayor Tony Vauss, who is married to April Vauss, who is the superintendent of schools for the Irvington School District.