Apartments opening on Chancellor

IRVINGTON, NJ — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the grand opening of an apartment building that will contain 56 units available to residents earning at or below 60% of the area median income.

Mayor Tony Vauss joined developer Adenah Bayoh and people from The NRP Group, a developer, builder and manager of multifamily housing, for the ceremony at 722 Chancellor Apartments.

“This project has done wonders for the community. This is just another testament to the great work Adenah and the team have done for Irvington,” said Mayor Tony Vauss. “When we look at these projects from start to finish, we can only imagine all the residents who are going to enjoy the benefits of living in a brand new, affordable community.”

The five-story, 56-unit mid-rise building offers a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom residential units with parking for residents earning at or below 60% \of the area median income. Five of the units are reserved for residents with special needs, who receive supportive services from the YMCA of Greater Newark, according to a press release from the developers.

The building, located at 722 Chancellor Avenue, was developed through a partnership between The NRP Group and Adenah Bayoh, a real estate developer and entrepreneur who manages a portfolio consisting of multifamily assets and fast-casual dining restaurants in New Jersey and Brooklyn, New York.

“This project is truly rooted in the Irvington community, and it is a privilege for The NRP Group to be a part of it,” said Jonathan Gertman, senior vice president.

Residents of 722 Chancellor will have Energy Star-certified, modernly designed units equipped with a wide array of amenities including central heating and air conditioning, luxury vinyl flooring, energy-efficient refrigerators, stovetops, ovens, and dishwashers, as well as high-speed internet access and intercoms. The community center, named in honor of Irvington councilmember Sandra Jones, will feature an Irvington themed mural to capture the spirit of the city and offer space for programmed community activities. The community also includes a fitness center, a children’s playroom, a computer room, laundry facilities and an on-site management/leasing office.

Applications for apartments can be found at: https://www.722chancellorapts.com/floorplans.