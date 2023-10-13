Ascendia Bank opening branch in Oradell

A cash giveaway game, refreshments, kids activities and a special nine month Welcome CD will be among the highlights as Ascendia Bank hosts a grand opening celebration for its new Oradell branch on Nov. 4.

Ascendia Bank, a 100-year-old northern New Jersey financial institution formerly known as Glen Rock Savings Bank, will host the event from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the 550 Kinderkamack Road location. This will be Ascendia Bank’s fifth branch overall and second in Bergen County.

To mark the occasion, for a limited time, Ascendia Bank is offering a Special nine-month Welcome CD, as well as a three-tier Welcome Money market checking and three-tier Welcome statement savings accounts. Special Kasasa Cash Back Checking and Kasasa Savings accounts also are being promoted, according to a press release from the bank.

Those planning to attend the event are encouraged to arrive early: the first 100 adults will participate in a cash giveaway game, with prizes as high as $100. Festivities also will include complimentary refreshments, as well as fun children’s activities such as face painting and balloon animals, the release said.

Featuring two drive-up windows and a walk-in ATM with 24/7 accessibility, the new 3,300-square-foot branch was formerly occupied by a credit union and was chosen in part for its history of housing successful financial institutions. The Oradell branch will be open for business on Nov. 1 and on an ongoing basis operate from 8 a.m. to 4 .p.m Mondays through Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays.

For Ascendia Bank, the expansion comes atop a string of milestones and new offerings. Last year, the bank celebrated its 100th anniversary servicing northern New Jersey residents and businesses, and this past November it opened a spacious new headquarters featuring a dedicated mortgage lending center.

This year, Ascendia Bank also has enhanced its suite of mobile banking services, allowing customers to open new accounts, deposit checks, pay bills, monitor account activities and even apply for mortgages via a streamlined smartphone app. The mobile banking features set Ascendia Bank apart from many local banking institutions, combining the personal touches of a neighborhood bank with the convenience and flexibility of larger ones, the release said.

“It’s truly gratifying to mark the new Oradell branch with an event that welcomes and introduces us to the community, which we see as an ideal location for our fifth branch,” said Ferdinand R. “Fred” Viaud, president & CEO of Ascendia Bank. “This marks the latest in a string of recent milestones and successes, and we look forward to meeting the banking needs of residents and business owners in Oradell and its neighboring towns.”