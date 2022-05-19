Attorney General’s Office investigates deaths in Glen Ridge following attempted vehicle stop by police

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Attorney General’s Office is investigating the death of a driver and a passenger of a motor vehicle who were fatally injured in a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday, May 10, after two Montclair police officers attempted to stop the vehicle on Bloomfield Avenue, according to a May 11 press release from the Attorney General’s Office. The identities of the male decedents and a third injured individual are not being released at this time.

The accident occurred shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Bloomfield Avenue at Ridgewood Avenue in Glen Ridge. Just prior to the collision, two police officers of the Montclair Police Department activated lights on their marked patrol vehicles in an attempt to stop the vehicle; the attempted stop was in connection with a criminal investigation. The driver lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway and struck a tree. Two individuals were pronounced dead on scene shortly after 9 a.m. A third individual is being treated for injuries.

This investigation is being conducted pursuant to Attorney General Directive 2019-4, which implements the statutory requirement that the Attorney General’s Office conduct the investigation of any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody, and which establishes clear standards and procedures for conducting such investigations.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is being released at this time.