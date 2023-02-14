Awards luncheon honors local businesses

EAST ORANGE, NJ — At the East Orange Senior Citizens Center on Halsted Street on Wednesday, Jan. 25, Mayor Ted Green hosted the East Orange 2023 Business Achievement Awards Luncheon to celebrate small businesses that supported and uplifted their communities during the pandemic. The master of ceremonies, Anna Banks, CEO of Thrive Leadership Institute Inc., introduced the local businesses and the owners who would receive the awards.

The businesses who received awards made a commitment to build diversity in their workspaces, in addition to being leaders and creating a positive, sustainable impact in their communities. Local businesses that were honored included CareWell Health Medical Center, Manufacturer’s Village, Academy Dental and Limin’s Café Caribe.

Green congratulated the businesses that were awarded for their continued work during the pandemic and discussed the future of East Orange.

“All of you here today are the beacon and the pulse of what this city does,” Green said. “As a mayor, I saw how small businesses came together over the past two years. We pulled together when we got shut down. After the pandemic, we are wiser and we are better, so these awards are only a small token to say thank you for not giving up on this city and moving away.”

Orange Councilman Christopher Awe, who also spoke at the event, said he has seen how East Orange has transformed and grown from his years as a child to today.

“So many of these businesses here in East Orange, I grew up with. This growth and elevation in East Orange is generational,” Awe said. “We have so many businesses who want to come and grow here, but that is because they see long-time business owners — 15, 20, 30 years investing in East Orange. They see the growth and they know that they can build something great here, too.”

Awe said he thinks the collaborative nature of businesses in East Orange sets it apart from many cities across the United States.

“One huge difference between our business community and others is collaboration,” Awe said. “How many of our business owners know each other and communicate with each other? In order to share resources and help each other out, outside businesses see that it is not competitive here. Because we believe that the rising tide raises all boats.”

To corroborate Awe’s perspective, New Jersey Redevelopment Authority President and CEO Leslie Anderson shared her advice with local business owners in attendance on how to continue having success in the future.

“I started talking to small businesses about paying attention to what you are doing and having all of your bases covered,” Anderson said. “Some businesses did not have leases and were not registered with the state of New Jersey. You are extremely vulnerable without a lease, so make sure that you register your business.

“Be authentic, be honorable, be honest, be credible, don’t lie. Share what you don’t know. If you don’t know where to register your business or get a lease, say it and we can help.”

Six businesses were awarded the Community Impact Award, for their “immense contribution to their communities outside of normal business practices,” during the event — CareWell Health Medical Center, Manufacturer’s Village, Academy Dental, Limin’s Café Caribe, SBF Development LLC and Pink Dragon Artist Syndicate. The owners of these businesses made a commitment to building diversity in their workspaces in addition to being leaders in their communities.

Another seven businesses were awarded the Small Business Leaders Award during the event — People’s Choice Restaurant, Sheefa Pharmacy & Wellness Center, Rupp’s Flowers, Tastey’s Gail’s Southern Style Soul Food, Scovil’s Barbershop, Clinton Robinson Pro Tax Services and A Taste of Royalty. The owners of these businesses were rewarded for their entrepreneurial spirit and for facilitating growth in the city.

Six more businesses and owners were awarded the Stellar Service Award during the event — American Wear, The Law Offices of Robert Taylor, Elmwood United Presbyterian Church, Crosstown Plumbing Supply, Dr. Anthony Ricciardi and KNTM Architects LLC. These individuals and their businesses were rewarded for providing excellent service to their customers for 15 years or longer, in addition to providing quality products.

The last award, the Grandmaster Ted R. Green Sr. Pioneer Award, named after the mayor’s late father, was awarded during the event to East Orange compliance officer David Sharp for his continued service and dedication to the city.