Baird reopens after renovations

SOUTH ORANGE — The Baird officially reopened on Saturday, following a multiyear, $15 million renovation.

A ribbon cutting was held with Mayor Sheena Collum inviting kids to join her on the steps for the ceremonial event before the doors opened and people flooded inside.

The newly refurbished and enlarged building includes a full size basketball court, dance studio, craft room, screening room, a kitchen, a cafe, offices and meeting rooms. The space is expected to hold a variety of activities including classes in sports, dance, pilates, Tai Chi, Zumba, painting, clay and performing arts.

There are tables and chairs on the decks outside facing the baseball and tennis courts.

There is also an art gallery, which opened for an exhibit on the Wednesday before the Baird officially opened.

About 500 people showed up at the first-floor gallery for the opening that included a jazz trio with food and drink in the cafe on the second floor.

“The first show was South Orange artists only,” said Blake Smith, manager of Arts and Cultural Affairs for the village. “We had an open call with over 300 entries submitted. We plan to have several exhibitions every year, not limited to South Orange artists, of course.”

The mission of the gallery is to provide a welcoming space for presenting diverse work of emerging and established artists, she said.

“This is the community’s gallery and we want it to be accessible,” Smith said.

There was a gallery in the older version of the Baird and it, like the new one, was named the Pierro Gallery in honor of the late Lennie Pierro, who co-founded the gallery with his wife Judy Wukitsch. Pierro was a strong advocate for the arts in South Orange.

The current exhibit, which features work by artists ranging in age from high school to 92, will be there through June 12.