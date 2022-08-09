Baraka appoints state police veteran as new director of public safety

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced Aug. 1 the appointment of Fritz G. Fragé as the city of Newark’s new director of public safety.

“We are proud and privileged to add Fritz Fragé to our Newark team,” Baraka said. “He has a proven and outstanding record in public safety leadership wherever he has served. He invigorates morale and leads by example. His background makes him the right person to lead and bring Newark’s Public Safety Department to a higher level.”

Fragé will oversee Newark’s police and fire divisions, along with its Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security. He has oversight of more than 1,000 sworn police officers, 650 firefighters and more than 350 civilian employees.

Previously, Fragé served for 24 years with the New Jersey State Police, completing his tenure as commander of the investigations branch.

“It is my distinct honor to serve the people of the city of Newark as public safety director. I am most grateful to Mayor Ras J. Baraka for the confidence he has shown in me,” Fragé said. “I look forward to moving his vision forward for the benefit of our city’s residents.”

Fragé brings an expansive skillset to the Newark Police Division, such as operational, analytic, and intelligence expertise, including proficiency in cybercrime, counterterrorism, undercover operations, gun violence, homicide, drug enforcement, electronic surveillance, fugitive and missing persons, internet crimes against children, police-involved shootings, and human trafficking. Fragé was instrumental in the establishment of three real-time crime centers, including one housed at the Newark police headquarters, used to leverage partnerships and apply technology to provide real-time operational intelligence to the law enforcement community.

Earlier in his law enforcement career, Fragé served as a task force officer with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, where he conducted nationally classified investigations of individuals actively engaged in domestic and/or international terrorism activities.

Fragé is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice and a Master of Arts from Seton Hall University. He immigrated to the United States from Haiti in 1974.

Raul Malave, who served as interim director, will resume his position as assistant director of public safety. Fragé follows Brian O’Hara, who was appointed deputy mayor of strategic initiatives for police services and public safety in Newark.