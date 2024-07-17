Be driven by a Car Loan you can trust

Pre-approval advice from Nutley’s Credit Union

Most drivers aren’t motivated to apply for financing before shopping for their first or next ride. What you might not realize is that a pre-approval can be a safety feature.

Protective measures of a Pre-approval

Know how much you can afford so you don’t overspend

Be able to negotiate the price with the dealer

Feel confident by being prepared

Plus, you’ll have a 60-day period to shop around.

About Proponent

Proponent is one of the largest federally insured New Jersey-based Credit Unions. We are a member owned, not-for-profit, local alternative to for-profit banks. All of our earnings are reinvested to improve our products, services, and the overall experience of our members.

We recently opened a new Member Center at 433 Kingsland Street, Nutley, NJ 07110, next to The Oakley. Make an appointment to visit us today.

*APR = Annual Percentage Rate. Offer only available to new Members and valid 60 days from date of membership. 0.50% rate discount is valid on all new, used and refinanced vehicles not currently financed with Proponent . Rate cannot be combined with any other offer. APR is based on credit worthiness, loan type, loan to value and term of the loan. Example monthly payment for a $20,000 new auto loan at 5.24% for 48 months would be $463.72. Other restrictions may apply. Financing available up to 96 months on a new vehicle loan and 84 months on a used, refinance or recreational vehicle loan. Vehicle retail value must be $5,000 or greater. Vehicles eligible for auto refinance rates are five years old or newer and not currently financed at Proponent . Up to 100% financing available, based on NADA “retail” value. Restrictions apply on financing a vehicle with a Loan to Value over 100%. Rate and terms are subject to change. Length of promotion is at Proponent’s discretion. Promotion requires a promo code distributed to qualified applicants.