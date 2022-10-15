Belleville and Nutley communities come together for thrilling Columbus Day Parade

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BELLEVILLE / NUTLEY, NJ — The 40th annual Nutley Belleville Columbus Day Parade was a great success, drawing large crowds to celebrate Italian heritage and culture on Sunday, Oct. 9. This year’s grand marshal was Tina Cervasio, Fox 5 lead sports anchor and reporter, and host of “Sports Xtra.”

In addition to Cervasio, other honorees this year are: Nutley Woman of the Year Roseann Biasi Vazquez, Nutley Man of the Year Jason Zinna, Belleville Woman of the Year Patricia Ferrara-Wells, Belleville Man of the Year James A. Corino, Italian Heritage Award winner Michael V. Calabro, Renaissance Woman Jerri Custode, Renaissance Man Nicholas F. Cozzarelli, Italian Business Owner of the Year John Monaco of A Personal Touch Florist, Lifetime Achievement Award winner Dolores Del Deo Kirk and Community Excellence Award winner Frank Dauksis.

This year’s parade celebrated 40 years of promoting, protecting and preserving Italian heritage, culture and traditions. The parade had more than 800 participants and more than 50 entries, including marching bands, drill teams, antique automobiles, motorcycles, floats, flags and representation from many local town organizations.

Photos by Steve Ellmore