Belleville HS girls flag football program to make its debut

BELLEVILLE, NJ — There’s no mistaking that girls flag football has been the rage over the past few years nationwide.

TV commercials about the sport were shown during football season, particularly during the Super Bowl, giving inspiration to young girls.

Belleville High School girls were especially moved, evidenced by the strong turnout for the new BHS girls flag football program this spring.

High school girls flag football in New Jersey began a few years ago on a club level, with schools competing in conference vying to play in the state playoffs. A state champion has been crowned since its inception, with the championship games at MetLife Stadium and the New York Jets facility. This year’s state final will be hosted by the Jets.

More schools have added the sport each year, and the latest was Belleville.

Brian Antab, the BHS boys varsity head football coach, is the head coach of the BHS girls flag football team. Antab is very excited about leading the program.

“I am very excited about this program,” he said recently. “We currently have about 50 girls signed up and attending practices regularly. Throughout this first week, I have had additional girls coming up to me each day interested in joining. The girls are extremely excited about playing flag football. Every day after practice, the girls are looking to keep working and trying to get better. They are picking up the skills of the game quickly and their excitement and work ethic has a lot to do with that.

“My main goal for this season is for every girl who is a part of this program to learn the game of flag football and enjoy themselves while learning. Winning can make things more enjoyable, so we are striving to be competitive each and every time we step on the field. Football has done a lot for me personally throughout my life and I am extremely happy that the rise in popularity of flag football is giving these girls the opportunity to have those experiences as well.”

Belleville competes in the Super Football Conference. They had their first scrimmage on March 21 at Kent Place in Summit and another scrimmage at Orange HS on March 25.

Their debut was scheduled for March 31 against West Orange at home. The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association expects a proposal to sanction the sport this spring, with a vote expected in the spring of 2026. If it is approved as a sanctioned sport, the NJSIAA will create an official state tournament for 2027. Currently, girls can play girls flag football and another spring sport. But if the sport is officially sanctioned, then girls flag football will be deemed a “strenuous” sport, which means flag football players can not play another spring sport.

The following is the rest of their schedule:

April 9: at Millburn, 6 p.m.

April 15: vs. Livingston, 4:15 p.m.

April 22: at Irvington, 5 p.m.

April 29: vs. Columbia, 4 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Brian Antab