Belleville teen is Shining Knight at RU

Mike Zulla Jr. was honored as the Shining Knight of The Game last month when the Rutgers Scarlet Knights football team defeated Virginia Tech 35-16 at SHI Stadium.

A collaboration between Rutgers Athletics and RWJBarnabas Health, The Shining Knight of The Game is an initiative designed to lift the spirits and shine the spotlight on a patient battling healthcare challenges.

Zulla, 16, of Belleville, was diagnosed in November of 2021 with amplified pain syndrome – a debilitating condition that causes severe pain throughout the body.

As his condition worsened, he was unable to function like a typical teen and even needed assistance while walking. In April 2022, he entered the Children’s Specialized Hospital, Inpatient Pain Program, where he spent three weeks, including his birthday, tackling the issue, while making remarkable strides towards recovery.

With help from Dr. Elizabeth Chalom, Dr. Katherine Bentley and the medical team at RWJBarnabas Health, alongside his incredible family support system, Mike continues to make progress.

While he still deals with flare-ups and back pain, the Belleville High School junior is working extremely hard to manage the situation. Thanks to weekly physical therapy sessions at JAG-1, the passionate sports fan is active and smiling again.

After arriving on the Rutgers University campus, Mike was immersed in a full line-up of Rutgers Football Game Day activities. His experience included leading the pre-game parade down to Scarlet Knight Way. He also enjoyed a prime spot in the high-five line greeting Coach Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights team members as they got off the buses and he signed a commemorative display that will live on a banner at future games.

To culminate the Game Day celebration, Mike was joined on the field by his mother, Alexandra, father, Mike Sr., his brother, Matthew and Sir Henry – the Rutgers Scarlet Knight.

Mike Jr. was saluted for his bravery and strength and received a rousing ovation from Scarlet Nation.

Mike and each Shining Knight of the Game honoree will be enshrined in a Rutgers Athletics facility highlighting their unique game-day experience.