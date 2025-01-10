Bloomfield HS Athletic Hall of Fame inductees for Class of 2025 unveiled

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School Athletic Hall of Fame Association and the Bloomfield Educational Foundation are proud to introduce the Class of 2025 inductees.

The induction reception and dinner will take place April 30 at Nanina’s in the Park, located at 540 Mill St., in Belleville, at 6 p.m.

The following are the inductees:

Patrick Brunner

Basketball and Track Coach

As head coach, Pat Brunner amassed 320 career boys basketball victories, including 209 with the Bengals. The 2016-17 sectional championship team was the first for Bloomfield in 40 years. As a track and field assistant coach, he contributed to the Bengals’ 2010 state sectional title.

Bob Fetterly

Class of 1971

A member of the Bengals’ 1971 Group 4 champion basketball team, Fetterly has made a profound impact on the athletic program through his generosity and mentorship. A founder of the Bloomfield Education Foundation, his legacy as an athlete and visionary are assured.

Jermaine Johnson

Class of 1991

An All–Essex County football star at BHS, Johnson played collegiately at Montclair State University, earning All–New Jersey Athletic Conference honors and being named a Division III All-American. He played professionally in the Arena Football League. He is the current head football coach at Montclair High School.

Desiree McGhie Lambo

Class of 1998

McGhie Lambo earned a school-record 12 varsity letters in high school, excelling in soccer, basketball and softball. She was a member of Essex County championship teams in all three sports. She played college softball at St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia.

Michelle Reilly

Class of 1998

Remarkably, Reilly graduated BHS in the top five in career goals in soccer and total hits in softball. She also played on county championship teams in three sports: soccer, basketball and softball.

Anthony Sarno

Class of 1981

In baseball, Sarno won seven games as a senior, striking out 122 batters. In defeat, he may have had his greatest performance as he pitched all 12 innings in a one-run decision to Belleville in the Greater Newark Tournament. Drafted by the New York Yankees, he teamed with Al Leiter on the pitching staff at Oneonta in the New York–Penn League.

Kristjan Sokoli

Class of 2010

An All-Essex County and All-Group 4 selection in football, Sokoli accepted a football scholarship to the University of Buffalo. He was an NFL draft pick, playing for the Seahawks and Colts. In track and field, Sokoli won a total of five county or sectional individual championships in the discus and shot put. He was a two-time state placewinner in the discus.