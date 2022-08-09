Bloomfield celebrates National Night Out with food, music and games

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Bloomfield joined with nearly 200 other towns across the Garden State to create a festive atmosphere for the community by celebrating National Night Out with food, entertainment and the town’s annual police vs. fire softball game.

“It was a fun time for all and I was thrilled to see so many people join us as we continue to rebound from the pandemic,” Mayor Michael Venezia said. “With crime up significantly nationwide, it is more important than ever that we collectively show our support to the great men and women of the police department, who are among the first responders in the event of emergencies and work tirelessly to keep our community safe every day.”

This year, entertainment in Bloomfield included a Michael Jackson tribute band, face painting provided by Skyline Church, and a children’s section that included a bounce house and dunk tank. ShopRite provided water, soda and other snacks, and pizza was provided by the Bloomfield Recreation Department.

Photos Courtesy of Bloomfield Division of Public Safety