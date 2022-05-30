Bloomfield College celebrates 149th commencement

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — It was a perfect day for Bloomfield College’s 149th commencement ceremony held outside on the college quadrangle on Friday, May 20. Nearly 300 students, with family and friends in attendance under an expansive tent, heard inspiring remarks as they received their college degrees.

The Class of 2022 represented students who originated from or held citizenship in more than 15 countries. And more than half became first-generation college graduates. As the Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science degrees were conferred — and tassels were moved from the right to the left — distinguished guests, families, friends and graduates cheered exuberantly.

The commencement ceremony included remarks from board of trustees Chairperson Vernon M. Endo; President Marcheta P. Evans; Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of Faculty Michael A. Palladino; Alumni Association President Maurice A. Lyle; and Class of 2022 valedictorian Aditi Lamba. The invocation and benediction were delivered by the College chaplain, the Rev. Anita R. Wright.

Honorary degree recipients shared motivational remarks encouraging the students to not accept the word “impossible” and to work hard to continue to make their dreams come true.

Retired Judge Jose L. Linares, who broke ground as the first Hispanic to serve as chief judge of the U.S. District Court of New Jersey and as the first Cuban-born district court chief in the United States, was awarded an honorary Doctor of Laws.

Mailissa Yamba-Butler, best known as Bisa Butler, an award-winning professional artist who has garnered national praise for creating fiber art recognized as historically significant in telling and celebrating the history of African Americans, was awarded an honorary Doctor of Letters. Butler is a graduate of Columbia High School and a former teacher there.

Evans imparted a heartfelt message inviting students to pay goodness forward, to not forget those who supported them and to do the same for others that follow.

“Think about those people who helped you along the way, see those faces — part of your degree belongs to them,” Evans said. “I want you to thank them. It took a village to get you to this moment.

“Be bold, be extraordinary and continue to write your own story,” she continued. “I know you will be successful.”

Sen. Cory Booker sent a video message to the Bloomfield College Class of 2022, asking for the graduates to show up “with eyes of hope and wonder.” He encouraged the graduates to see the positive.

“I have learned that what is inside of you is more important than anything you encounter outside of you — do what you can to add to the potential, to add to the promise, of the future,” Booker said. “The world needs the best of you.”

A video of the commencement ceremony can be viewed at https://bloomfield.edu/academics/commencement-celebrations/commencement-live-stream.

Photos Courtesy of Bloomfield College