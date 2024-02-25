Bloomfield Council has its first Latina

BLOOMFIELD — The Bloomfield Township Council voted unanimously to appoint Monica Charris Tabares to fill the vacant at-large council seat.

Councilman Rich Rockwell nominated Tabares to fill the vacancy of the at-large seat and with a second from Councilwoman Wartyna Davis the motion was moved forward.

Tabares will become the first Latina to serve on the Council following her swearing-in ceremony Thursday, Feb. 22.

“Ms. Charris Tabares has proven her dedication to our community by serving on the Board of Education. I’m looking forward to seeing what she brings to the Council and working with her in the future,” said Bloomfield Mayor Ted Gamble.

Tabares was born in Barranquilla, Colombia, and immigrated to the United States with her parents and sister when she was two years old. Graduating from Kean University with a bachelor’s degree in English literature and master’s degrees in bilingual education and educational leadership, Tabares joins the council as a lifelong educator. She is currently the director of the North Hudson Community Action Corporation Head Start Program, where she monitors program quality and serves as a resource to all members of the Head Start department.

She has been recognized as the North Hudson County Educator of the Year and the Orange School District Teacher of the Year, and is currently pursuing her doctorate while holding teaching licenses in P-3, K-5, bilingual, education supervision, and principal CE. She currently resides in Bloomfield with her husband and two children.

“I am eager to bring a new perspective to the council informed by my personal and professional experiences, and am committed to working with my fellow members to continue to provide our residents with the outstanding quality of life that they rightly deserve,” Tabares said.

Tabares will serve in the position until November, when an election will be held for the remaining year left on the term. A special primary election will be held in June for political parties to nominate candidates for the position.