Bloomfield native to call the Super Bowl with Tom Brady

As millions of people watch Super Bowl LIX, they will hear and watch Bloomfield native Kevin Burkhardt perform the play-by-play for the broadcast on FOX.

Super Bowl 59 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will be played on Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Superdome in New Orleans.

Burkhardt, 50, has been the main NFL play-by-play announcer for FOX for several years.

It will be Burckhardt’s second Super Bowl call. His first was just two years ago, with the same two teams. KC beat the Eagles on a last-second field goal in Super Bowl 57

Burkhardt’s broadcasting partner is Tom Brady, the former legendary quarterback who is in his first year with FOX. Brady won seven Super Bowl titles – six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – and played 10 Super Bowls.

Burkhardt also is the pre-game studio host for FOX’s MLB broadcasts.

A 1992 Bloomfield High School graduate, Burkhardt started his career at radio station WGHT, based in northern New Jersey, as he covered high school sporting events. Burkhardt then worked for several outlets, such as WFAN, Time Warner Cable, and WCBS 800, before becoming a field reporter for New York Mets games for SNY.

In 2013, Burkhardt joined FOX and started calling NFL games.