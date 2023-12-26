Bloomfield resident named executive director at food rescue nonprofit

The Board of Directors for Table to Table, New Jersey’s first food rescue organization, have named Bloomfield native Heather Thompson their new executive director.

In this role, Thompson will oversee all aspects of the organization, including strategic planning; development; supporter and partner engagement; revenue and grant management; operations; and community and government relations, according to a press release from the organization.

“We are excited to have Heather onboard as she brings to Table to Table more than two decades of experience of building community support to drive social change,” says Greg Mueller, chairman of the board, Table to Table. “She will be a tremendous asset and will be pivotal in amplifying our mission of providing fresh, healthy food to those in need.”

For nearly 25 years, Heather has worked for various not-for-profit organizations in New York and New Jersey to create growth strategies, build meaningful relationships with partners, donors, and volunteers, and support the needs of those under-represented within the community.

“The impact Table to Table has made in Northern New Jersey is nothing short of extraordinary,” Thompson said. “I am incredibly excited about my new post and the opportunity to continue the growth of this important organization. At a time when more and more of our neighbors face food insecurity, and there is a growing focus on ending food waste in our country, the mission and work of Table to Table has never been more vital.”

Thompson previously worked as chief development officer for Norwescap, a comprehensive anti-poverty nonprofit that reaches more than 30,000 people each year in Morris, Sussex, Hunterdon, Warren, and Somerset Counties.

There she oversaw a wide array of programs that help people address both immediate and long-term needs, so they can move away from poverty and towards a more thriving future.

Prior to Norwescap, Thompson’s career included roles at Eva’s Village in Paterson, Park Avenue Armory in New York City, and Citymeals-on-Wheels in New York.

She has also provided pro-bono consulting support to multiple nonprofits in New York and New Jersey. Heather serves as president of the Board of Trustees for the Bloomfield Public Library and chairs the Nonprofit Roundtable for the Morris County Chamber of Commerce. She is a resident of Bloomfield, where she lives with her husband and son.