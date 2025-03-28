BOOST YOUR CREDIT SCORE WITH ADVICE FROM PROPONENT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Nutley, NJ [March 26, 2025] — Proponent Federal Credit Union, a financial resource for more than 50 years, offers advice to help improve credit scores. These scores, ranging from 300 to 850, provide a key indicator of financial reliability. Higher scores make it easier to qualify for credit cards and loans with better terms, lower interest rates, and higher credit limits. You can check your credit score for free at AnnualCreditReport.com.

Actions to Improve Your Credit Score

Improving your credit score takes time and requires consistent, responsible financial habits. Here are some ways to boost it.

Check Your Credit Report : Review your credit report annually for errors like incorrect late payments or unfamiliar accounts. Dispute any inaccuracies promptly. Pay Bills on Time : Missed payments can be visible for seven years. Set reminders or use autopay to avoid missed payments. Keep Balances Low : Aim to use less than 30% of your available credit. Maintain Your Credit History : The length of your credit history matters. Keep old accounts open to improve your credit length and utilization rate. Limit New Accounts : Avoid opening multiple new accounts in a short period. Hard inquiries made on your credit report after each new card or loan can temporarily lower your score. Diversify Your Credit : Keep a mix of credit types (credit cards, loans) to show lenders you can responsibly manage different forms of debt. Reduce Debt : Lowering overall debt improves your debt-to-income ratio, which positively affects your score. Settle Collections Accounts : Pay off any collections accounts to improve your score over time. For New Credit Users or Those Needing a Boost : Become an Authorized User : Ask someone with a strong credit history to add you as an authorized user. They don’t even have to let you use their card.

: Ask someone with a strong credit history to add you as an authorized user. They don’t even have to let you use their card. Get a Secured Credit Card : If you don’t qualify for a regular credit card, build your credit score by using a secured one that requires a deposit.

For more information about improving your credit score, visit https://www.usa.gov/credit-score.

About Proponent Federal Credit Union

For over 50 years, Proponent Federal Credit Union has served the Nutley community with a full range of financial products, including mortgages, loans, credit cards, and savings and checking accounts. The Credit Union remains committed to supporting local schools, businesses, and organizations. Proponent is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). Learn more at Profcu.org.

###

For more information, contact:

Meryl Rader, Marketing, Proponent FCU

908-528-3826 – [email protected]