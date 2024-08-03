Bronze bust honors parks director

A bronze bust of South Orange resident and long-time Essex County Parks Director Daniel K. Salvante was dedicated last week in the Cherry Blossom Welcome Center in Branch Brook Park.

The surprise presentation was made in recognition of Salvante being the parks director for 28 years, the longest tenure of anyone in Essex County history.

“For almost three decades Dan has put his heart and soul into overseeing our parks and open spaces,” said Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. “When I took office 22 years ago, I wanted Dan to remain as Parks Director because he understood that revitalizing our parks and recreation facilities were among my priorities. There is no question that we work as a team, and he is someone who I trust immensely. I am proud to have him as one of my closest friends,”

The bronze bust is located inside the welcome center by the entrance. The granite base is inscribed with a quote from renowned landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted, who was involved in the planning and design of Branch Brook Park: “The true value of a park lies not in its monetary worth, but in the way it enriches the lives of the people who visit it.”

“This has just blown me away,” Salvante said. “I am really touched by all of this. This is something I never expected and wasn’t looking for.”

DiVincenzo said that the amount of time that Salvante has given to Essex County is commendable and should not go unnoticed.

“We have been dedicating busts to people who have made a difference in Essex County and Dan is certainly worthy of this honor,” DiVincenzo said.

“Dan is one of the most influential and dedicated individuals to serve Essex County and he has achieved a lasting impact in the parks,” said retired Freeholder Nicholas Rolli who is a longtime friend of Salvante’s.

Assemblywoman Eliana Pintor Marin described Salvante as a perfectionist whose greatest accomplishment is not what he has accomplished in the Parks System, but how proud he is of his children and grandchildren.

Chris Myers, recreation director in Millburn and president of the state Recreation and Parks Association, pointed out that over the last 12 years, Salvante has earned 17 awards from the NJRPA.

“We look at Dan as the dean of parks directors around the state,” Myers said. “I believe his greatest accomplishment has been nurturing younger parks directors who he has encountered.”

Salvante became director of the Essex County Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs in 1996 during a previous administration. When DiVincenzo took office in 2003, he retained Mr. Salvante as parks director.

Salvante is responsible for overseeing the Essex County Parks System, which was formed in 1895 and is the first county park system created in the United States. It includes more than 6,000 acres and has 23 parks, five reservations, an environmental center, Turtle Back Zoo, Treetop Adventure Course, ice skating rink, roller skating rink, three public golf courses, golf driving range, two miniature golf courses, six off-leash dog facilities, Kip’s Castle and the Presby Memorial Iris Gardens.

Prior to Essex County, Salvante was the parks and recreation director in Pequannock and the deputy director in Berkeley Heights. He is a member of the National Recreation and Park Association and the NJRPA. He served as president of the NJRPA from 1995 to 1996 and vice president from 1993 to 1994. The NJRPA presented Salvante with the Daniel B. Berman Award for Administrative Excellence in 1999. He graduated from William Paterson College (now university) and is a certified New Jersey recreation administrator.

He grew up in Verona and currently resides in South Orange. He and his wife Mary Fran have three children and five grandchildren.

The previous record for service to the Parks System was 27 years held by Allison Dodd who served as a member of the Parks Commission from 1921 to 1948.