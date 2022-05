This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — On Tuesday, May 3, a ceremony was held to unveil the Buddy Bench in honor of Glen Ridge Police Officer Charles “Rob” Roberts, who died during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony was held on the grounds of the Forest Avenue School and was attended by Roberts family, members of the Glen Ridge Police Department, Forest students and staff, and members of the Board of Education.

Photos Courtesy of Henry Szwed