Bust of Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver is unveiled

A memorial bronze bust of the late Lt. Gov. Sheila Y. Oliver was unveiled on May 15 at the Essex County Division of Family Assistance and Benefits building on University Avenue in Newark.

The division itself was also dedicated as the Essex County Sheila Y. Oliver Division of Family Assistance and Benefits Headquarters.

Oliver, an East Orange resident, was the first African American elected to a statewide office when she was elected as lieutenant governor with Gov. Phil Murphy in 2017 and was the first female African American to serve as Assembly speaker when she was elected in 2010.

“We have named buildings and fields and created statues and markers to highlight our history and remember the people who shaped the development of Essex County and our nation. This will keep the legacies of those who came before us alive and remind future generations about the people who impacted us,” Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. said.

“Sheila had an extraordinary knowledge of government having served on the East Orange Board of Education, Essex County Board of Freeholders, New Jersey State Assembly and as lieutenant governor.”

DiVincenzo said Oliver was a trailblazer and pioneer who broke racial and gender boundaries in politics and government.

“Naming our DFAB building in her honor will keep Sheila’s legacy alive, give hope to those who come to our offices seeking assistance and inspire future generations to help others,” he said.

“The Oliver Family is filled with an immense amount of pride and emotion to see the legacy of Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, our beloved daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend live on in Essex County, the place she called home,” said Renee Oliver, Sheila Oliver’s niece and president of the Sheila Y. Oliver Civic Association. “My aunt dedicated her life to helping those in need and being a voice for the voiceless. May these dedications serve as a constant reminder for those that come across them, to lead with excellence and serve with grace,” she added.

“I want to thank her family for sharing Sheila with us. She really set the tone for woman and so many others in politics because of her leadership,” East Orange Mayor Ted Green said.

The bronze bust is located on the first floor of the Essex County Martin Luther King Jr. Justice Building and rests on a granite pedestal that is inscribed with a quote by Ms. Oliver: “I never set out to get involved in politics, but I knew that politics could transform lives.”

It continues: “A pioneer in State politics, Sheila Oliver overcame racial and gender barriers to become the first African American elected to a statewide office when she became Lieutenant Governor and the first African American female to serve as Speaker of the NJ Assembly. Our beloved and respected public servant worked at every level of government and advocated for the issues that mattered the most – education, affordable housing, health care and senior citizens. Her life’s work was to improve the quality of life for others, promote access and equity, and give a voice so that everyone could be heard.”

Oliver was born in Newark, lived in East Orange and graduated from Lincoln University in Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and from Columbia University with a master’s degree in planning and administration.

The bronze bust was created by Jay Warren from Oregon.