Cabana Club reunion will be reminiscent of summer fun from years past

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — A reunion for former members of West Orange Cabana Club, which closed in 1993, is planned for Saturday, July 23, in the picnic area of Eagle Rock Reservation. A rain date is set for the following day. The reunion will take place from noon to 4 p.m. and will feature a memorabilia display, a recreation of the daily lineup at 1 p.m. sharp, and other games and crafts. Admission is charged for guests ages 13 and older. Food and ice cream will be available for purchase and there will be a DJ playing oldies for musical entertainment.

Pleasantdale in West Orange first developed as a primarily Jewish community during the 1930s. Many families from New York City were attracted by the rural nature of the countryside along Pleasant Valley Way north of Eagle Rock Avenue. Several resort hotels sprang up offering outdoor recreation for their guests as part of rest and relaxation in the peaceful setting just a short drive from the city. Many Jewish families began moving to West Orange during the 1950s as residential development replaced the resort hotels once the area’s rural character had faded.

Perhaps the last surviving remnant of the resort hotel era was the Cabana Club, founded by Sol Kessleman and Lloyd Koch in 1954. The club catered to the Jewish population in and around West Orange long after the Pleasantdale resorts hotels closed. It was located at 609 Eagle Rock Ave. near Pleasant Valley Way.

For more information or to sign up, contact Helane Kipnees at hkipnees@lasserhochman.com or 973-818-5421.

Photos Courtesy of Helane Kipnees