Callahan, Meyer and Sackett-Gable appear victorious in SOMA

Maplewood School Board candidates Liz Callahan, Will Meyer and Shayna Sackett-Gable appear to have held off a write in challenge from former school board members Jeff Bennett and Anthony Mazzocchi.

Essex County did not provide write-in numbers for Bennett and Mazzocchi but listed Sackett-Gable with 5,000 votes, Meyer with 4,854 and Callahan with 4,775. There were three open seats on the board.

The election came during a tumultuous time for the district with the superintendent having just been placed on an administrative leave that will last until his contract is up in June. Assistant Superintendent Kevin Gilbert has been named acting superintendent.

The district has been dealing with several issues over the past few months, including bussing problems, a vote of no confidence in the superintendent from the teacher’s union, concerns about a plan to eliminate honors classes and a decision to cancel all Halloween activities in district schools.

A total of 14,629 were cast.