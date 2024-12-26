Celebrating the holidays, island style

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The University of Orange held a Trinidadian Holiday Party on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at The HUUB on Cleveland Street in Orange.

The party featured the Orange Steel Band, the steel pan ensemble of the Oranges, with both the youth and adult steelpan groups performing an end-of-year concert. The event was also a fundraiser to support classes in 2025.

There was also a special performance by the Young Picassos plus island food, and opportunities to try out the steel pans and sign up for 2025 steel pan classes.

The Orange Steel Band offers opportunities for adults and children to learn and perform steelpan music.

Classes are held to introduce people to playing steelpans, which are musical instruments originating in Trinidad and Tobago.

Participants will get introduced to playing the tenor pan, double guitar pan, double seconds pan, and four-bass pan. Classes are taught by steelpan musician and educator Jevaun Grant.

The classes are generally held on Tuesday evenings at The HUUB, which is located at 35 Cleveland St.

For more information: www.universityoforange.org/steelpan