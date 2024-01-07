Celebrating the principles of Kwanzaa

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

More than 100 people showed up at Washington Elementary School to celebrate Kwanzaa with the West Orange African Heritage Organization.

Those in attendance included West Orange Mayor Susan McCartney; Councilwoman Susan Scarpa; Councilwoman Michelle Casalino; Council President Tammy Williams; former Board of Education member Mark Robinson; and Dr. Denis Assongba, King of Benin, West Africa. Benin is a democracy and the title of king is honorary.

Dec. 29 was the fourth day — out of seven days — of Kwanzaa, which is held to celebrate history, community and culture within the Black community.

The Nguzo Saba — the seven principles of Kwanzaa — were acknowledged and honored. These principles are umoja (unity), kujichagulia (self-determination), ujima (collective work and responsibility), ujamaa (cooperative economics), nia (purpose), kuumba (creativity) and imani (faith).

The program began with an opening message from Yvonne Nambe-Roach, president, WOAHO; followed by the singing of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

The Youth Branch of WOAHO gave a brief history of Kwanzaa, sharing that “it is a way of life.”

Nambe-Roach encouraged the audience to receive “permission from elders to begin the program.” In remembrance of the ancestors, Dr. Akil Khalfani and Nambe-Roach poured libation, as Khalfani explained that water holds the essence of life.

Names of ancestors were called out, as four of the seven candles were lit since it was the fourth day of Kwanzaa.

Professor Kristal Langford, historian, spoke about the “Lost Souls Project,” a grassroots community-based effort to remember 137 African Americans who were kidnapped in New Jersey and sent into the deep south as slaves.

“If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together,” Langford said. “I didn’t get here alone. For the community to go far, I needed to go far. The history I tell, tells what we go through.”

Cultural expression was presented by the East Orange Silver Slippers, a group of women, some in their 90s, who danced their hearts out and received a standing ovation.

Althia Tweiten introduced Charles A. Webb, a social worker with more than 20 years counseling experience. Webb inspired the audience by quoting lyrics from the 1970s American television series, “The Jeffersons” theme song, “Movin’ on Up.”

Webb spoke about coming from East Orange, and as a kid, the only thing he knew about West Orange was the Turtle Back Zoo.

Now living in West Orange, Webb expressed, “We have become such a strong community. George and Louise Jefferson moved on up and we are an example of that. In the year ahead, think about the seven principles of Kwanzaa and what you can do. There are so many opportunities that abound. Do better in your own sphere of influence. I wish you a happy, blessed, prosperous, and fruitful new year ahead.”

Tekeste Ghebremicael, owner Cass Realtors Inc., received a “Lifetime of Service Award” which was presented by Robert “Bob” Simmons, one of the founders of WOAHO.

Accepting the award, Ghebremicael shared that he lived in West Orange for 25 years and ran his business in West Orange for 23 years. “It’s a great town to live in. It’s a beautiful town. It’s a great community to know. All of us have something to give the community.”

Dr. Deborah Harvest, assistant superintendent of East Orange Public Schools received an “Excellence in Education Award” which was presented by Terry Trigg-Scales.

In closing, Nambe-Roach invited attendees to participate in the catered feast, and to also take a piece of fruit from the table as they left. She said, “When we pull together, we eat together. Fruit will help you to grow for the next year.”

To learn more about the West Orange African Heritage Organization, visit: https://www.woaho.org/.