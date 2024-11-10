Chamber of Commerce meeting again

EAST ORANGE — The East Orange Chamber of Commerce has begun meeting again following a hiatus of several years.

Entrepreneurs, business owners and elected officials attended meetings on Sept. 18 and Oct. 16 in the East Orange Public Library to hear presentations from the newly elected leadership of the chamber.

The meetings were the first for the Chamber since the COVID- 19 Pandemic forced the organization in 2020 to suspend its operations, according to a press release from the organization. The organization will celebrate the 100th anniversary of its creation this year.

The meetings were spirited and informative sessions attended by more than 50 business owners and entrepreneurs who voiced their concerns on a diverse range of topics impacting their ability to do business in the city, the release said.

The meetings were convened and moderated by President Patrick Reid who shared the Chambers’ vision on fostering economic revitalization and serving as an advocate and official voice for the East Orange business community.

“I cannot begin to stress the importance of all businesses and entrepreneurs operating in the City of East Orange and all entities who have a vested interest in the City, to become active members of the East Orange Chamber of Commerce,” Reid said. “Our strength is in numbers and the work we do at the committee level, to become an effective advocate and voice to advance an agenda of revitalization and progress for the business community.”

Presentations were also made by Chamber Vice President Dennis McNeil, Vice President Monique M. Lewis, Secretary Simone Jelks-Brandison, Treasurer Clinton Robinson, Chaplin Linda Rozier and Public Relations Chairperson Darryl Jeffries.

Elected officials were also in attenda nce including East Orange City Council Members Chris Awe and Bergsen Lineus along with Assemblywoman Carmen Morales and East Orange Economic Development Manager Mark Cheatham.

Founded in 1924, the East Orange Chamber of Commerce serves as an advocate for the concerns of the business community.

Throughout its history, the Chamber of Commerce presided over a city whose commercial corridors were a bustling hub populated by prestigious retail establishments, eateries and galleries.

The city once held distinction as the “Fifth Avenue of New Jersey” attracting shoppers from across western Essex County and the greater metropolitan region, the release said.

The Chamber is scheduled to meet every third Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the East Orange Public Library Community Room, located at 21 S. Arlington Ave.

For membership and further information on coming events visit the East Orange Chamber of Commerce at: www.eastorange chamber.org | email: [email protected] | phone: 973-602-7481.