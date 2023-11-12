Child sex abuse survivor helping others

Precious Little Ladies Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to combating child molestation, has entered into a partnership with Better Help, a prominent online therapy platform.

This collaboration aims to destigmatize therapy within black communities and enhance access to mental health care for women and girls who are survivors of sexual abuse and gender-based violence in communities of color, according to a press release from the organization.

Aziza Kibibi, founder and CEO of Precious Little Ladies Inc., knows about child molestation. Her father started molesting her when she was 8 and began to rape her when she was 10. She was 15 when she had her first child by him, which he delivered in their East Orange home.

Kibibi survived more than 17 years of incestuous abuse that resulted in five pregnancies sired by her biological father Aswad Ayinde, who was director of the Fugees’ music video “Killing me Softly” which won “Best R&B Video” at the 1996 MTV Music Video Awards. He is currently serving 90 years in prison for raping Kibibi and one of her sisters.

“In order to keep me isolated, my father purchased a house in East Orange and renovated it,” she said. “He home schooled us there.”

The house was later struck by lightning and burned to the ground.

The family then moved into the home of a friend of her father’s who lived in Orange. They stayed there for a while before moving to another part of New

Jersey.

“Eventually, after a series of events, I was able to escape him when I was 24. I lost my children to social services though.”

Kibibi moved back to East Orange and worked to get her children back.

I could not find resources,” she said. “It was very difficult to find help. Social Services had never heard of a situation like mine. It was through that process, I decided once I got my children back I would try to help people in similar situations.”

She also reported her father for his crimes and he was later convicted and sent to prison.

Kibibi is now 47, a published author who also works for Essex County Commission and while one of her children passed away in 2010, the others are doing fine, working and going to college, she said.

“Everyone is thriving,” she said.

Precious Little Ladies was officially charted as a non-profit organization in 2016.

Recognizing the urgent need to address mental health challenges in these communities, Precious Little Ladies is taking a proactive step by teaming up with Better Help to offer six months of free therapy to those who need it most, the release said.

By combining PLL’s mission to empower families through education, workshops, media, and awareness-raising campaigns with Better Help’s online therapy expertise, this partnership will provide vital mental health support.

“In many communities of color, seeking therapy can still carry a stigma,” Kibibi said. “Through our partnership with Better Help, we are determined to break down these barriers and provide a safe space for survivors of sexual abuse and gender-based violence to heal and thrive. We understand the sensitivities of the black experience and are committed to guiding our clients through the sign-up process while offering ongoing support and accountability.”

Precious Little Ladies will play a pivotal role in guiding survivors through the Better Help sign-up process, ensuring a seamless experience for those seeking therapy. Furthermore, PLL will maintain regular communication with clients, offering quarterly follow-ups to gauge progress, address concerns, and provide additional support as needed, the release said.

“Through me and my work speaking out we have gotten global acknowledgement,” Kibibi said. “I speak publicly, I’ve been on television shows and podcasts. Its a labor of love to educate people as much as possible on the dangers of child sexual abuse. What to look out for and also how to prevent it and other gender based violence as well.”

The non-profit has a board of seven and uses volunteers to carry out its mission.

“Normally we get an email or phone call and we send them an intake form to find out what their needs are. Most people are just discovering that a child has been abused by a family member.

We assess what needs we can help them with. From there, if they need, if they are living in a shelter and they need personal care items, we will either drop them off or ship them.”

The items come in a “Girl We’ve Got You Covered” package, which contains various personal care items including, toothpaste, make up, tampons and deodorant. There are actually two types of packages, the second is for women with children and that type includes diapers, children’s books and toys.

The organization also acts as an advocate and guide for the women, helping them get into a better situation.

“If we can’t provide the services, we help them find other organizations that provide those services,” Kibibi said.

Money to purchase the supplies comes from personal donations though Uber and Google have both made donations. If people want to donate, go to precious little ladies.org or through social media, including Facebook and Instagram.

For additional information, visit https://preciouslittleladies.org.