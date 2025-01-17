CHS girls fencing takes second place at Santelli

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Columbia High School girls fencing team finished second overall out of 50 schools at the 44th Santelli Championships at Drew University in Madison on Sunday, Jan. 12. Chatham won the team title for the third year in a row.

CHS took third place in epee. Seniors Tia Goodson, Dilinna Oraedu and Sarla Iyengar comprised the epee team.

CHS took fourth place in foil. Senior Sydney Anrig, senior Charlotte Song and junior Samara Berg comprised the foil team.

CHS took ninth place in sabre. Senior Sherry Chen, and juniors Karol Agila, Madeleine Benson and Saanvi Rohatgi comprised the sabre team.

The CHS boys team competed at the 94th Cetrulo Championships at Drew University in Madison on Saturday, Jan. 11. The Cougars finished in ninth place overall out of 54 schools. The sabre team took fourth place, with Griffin Botschka, Gehrig Cornagie, Nat Eads and Sander Beckerman.

Columbia hosted Montclair Kimberley Academy on Wednesday, Jan. 8. The girls team won, 19-8, to improve to 4-2 on the season, while the boys team lost, 20-7, to also move to 4-2.