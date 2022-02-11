CHS goes into a code yellow in January due to student fight in the library

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — A code-yellow shelter-in-place was initiated at Columbia High School on Monday, Jan. 31, after two students were involved in an altercation in the school’s library that involved an “irritant similar to pepper spray.” According to CHS Principal Frank Sanchez, two staff members were able to separate the students. A full lockdown, also known as a code red, was not initiated.

“A code yellow (shelter-in-place) was initiated as we needed to clear the halls and attend to students,” Sanchez wrote in a letter to CHS families on Tuesday, Feb. 1. “Because the greater CHS community was not in danger, we did not go into a code red (full lockdown). Superintendent (Ronald) Taylor and Central Office staff were notified of the code yellow when it was called and when we revoked it about 20 minutes later. As per our safety protocols, the Maplewood police were called, and they were able to support the Columbia High School administration, and we thank Chief (Jimmy) DeVaul for his support. We also thank the Maplewood EMT who came to also check on the students involved and affected staff members.”

District Communications Director Anide Eustache said in a statement to the News-Record on Friday, Feb. 4, that there were no other disruptions to the day.

“There was an altercation that occurred at CHS between two students, and a code yellow was called,” Eustache said. “Appropriate district protocols were implemented, and CHS administration was able to de-escalate the situation; our students and faculty handled the situation well, and school operations and classes continued as normal.”

In his letter, Sanchez said an investigation of the incident is moving forward, and that code-of-conduct regulations and restorative practices will be priorities as the district issues consequences and determines next steps.

“We will apply the spirit of both of these two priorities as we conclude the investigation and move forward with a resolution,” he said.