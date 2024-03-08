CHS security tighter after Code Yellows

Stressing the importance of having and using ID cards, improving communications, and making sure doors can’t be propped open are among the steps being taken in the wake of two Code Yellow incidents at Columbia High School.

South Orange & Maplewood School District Acting Superintendent of Schools Kevin F. Gilbert spoke at the Board of Education Meeting on Thursday, Feb. 29, about the two Code Yellow…or a Shelter in Place events that happened at Columbia High School on Feb. 23.

“We take what happened very seriously,” Gilbert said. “We have been reviewing the events that transpired trying to learn as much as possible about what worked and …more importantly…what improvements we need to make to help make sure that all students and staff are safe when they are at Columbia High School.”

Police were called to the building twice on Friday, Feb. 23, after reports came in that non-Columbia students were on campus.

At 10 a.m., school officials received information that non-Columbia students were planning to enter the CHS building so they enacted a Code Yellow: Shelter in Place.

Police immediately responded to the school, swept the building, reviewed video footage and did not locate any unauthorized intruder. In addition, teachers verified all students in their classes as an additional precaution, according to a press release from the school.

Later in the day, however, the school received additional information that there may be non-Columbia students in the building and additional students may be coming to Columbia High School after school. It was also rumored that a weapon may have been on campus.

In collaboration with the police and, out of an abundance of caution, the school enacted emergency protocols and a second Code Yellow was called.

The police again swept the building and determined it was safe to dismiss students. The police remained on campus through the afternoon as students were dismissed. At no time were any weapons found.

Gilbert said that on Monday he did a walkthrough of the high school with School Safety and Security Director Stanley Valles and Facilities Director Tom Giglio.

“We revisited some of the places where reported incidents played out on Friday…and checked different components of our security infrastructure,” Gilbert said.

There was also a meeting with Columbia High School administrators as well as members of the District’s Senior Leadership Team. Gilbert said that Acting Columbia Principal Ann Bodnar showed outstanding leadership during the events.

“Ms. Bodnar and the CHS administrative team skillfully navigated a very tense and complicated day, keeping their focus on the safety of the students and staff,” Gilbert said.

Gilbert met with Columbia High School teachers, who made suggestions on security improvements, which are being reviewed.

One of the first areas that was addressed was making sure that all Columbia High School students had their school identification cards. Replacement IDs were issued for any students who needed them and security made sure that students scanned their IDs as they entered the building every morning, Gilbert said.

“I cannot overstate the importance of students having their IDs,” Gilbert said. “This is how we can verify every student is a member of the Columbia High School community and that they belong in the building. Also, teachers and staff need to see the IDs when accounting for all students when there is an emergency. “

At Columbia High School, the district will designate three areas for students, and two areas for staff, to enter and exit the building.

As an extra measure to guard against doors being propped open, Facilities Director Tom Giglio has been authorized to develop a proposal to install alarms on those Columbia High School doors that are not used at entrances or exits. These alarms will sound when a door is open for more than a few moments.

“Propping doors open to let people into the building puts everyone at risk,” Gilbert said. “That is why on this point, I want to be clear – any student found to have propped open a door to let someone in from the outside will be disciplined according to the District’s Code of Conduct.”

Gilbert also talked about the importance of communication with students, staff and families.

Staff throughout the district have been asked to opt-in to receiving School Messenger text messages so they can begin employing the correct protocols as soon as an alert is sent.

“The text communications will be in addition to the existing communications practices in our school buildings, including announcements over public address systems and emails to staff,” Gilbert said.

“The District and its schools will provide alerts to families while maintaining the best communications practices as advised by the State of New Jersey. To minimize the possibility of incorrect information being released, details about an incident may not be released until after an incident ends and all facts can be confirmed.”