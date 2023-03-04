CHS students win prizes at 2023 Emerging Artist Exhibition

Photos Courtesy of James A. Manno

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — On Sunday, Jan. 29, students, parents, visual art educators and arts administrators from across New Jersey gathered at Kean University’s James Howe Gallery, located on the Union campus, to celebrate the 35th Emerging Artist Exhibition, sponsored by the Art Administrators of New Jersey.

This exhibit presents artwork produced by high school art students throughout New Jersey. The works are judged, and awards of merit and honorable mention are granted to winning artists. Merit award recipients are eligible to submit a portfolio of images and compete in the AANJ achievement award program, in which one student will be selected to receive cash recognition and a Governor’s Award in the spring.

This year’s show included art pieces from 28 students from 21 high schools across the state. Columbia High School was represented by visual art students Regie Deeble-Jackson, a junior, and Cameron Dickson, a senior. Deeble-Jackson’s mixed-media art piece “Muted Noise,” made with acrylic and newspaper, hung next to Dickson’s art work “Respire,” which was made with watercolor, marker and colored pencil. Kean University professor adjudicators awarded Dickson with a Blue Ribbon Award of Merit.