CHS wrestlers gain 100th career wins

Columbia High School wrestlers Jared Van Allen and Reid Ordower won their 100th career matches last week.

The two seniors entered the Wednesday, Jan. 15, home match against St. Benedict’s Prep with 99 victories apiece.

Van Allen, competing at 120 pounds, defeated Buyanjargal Batmunkh to achieve his milestone. Ordower, unfortunately, lost to Merlin Dilone by pin in 52 seconds at 126 pounds for his first loss of the season.

However, Ordower attained his milestone on Saturday, Jan. 18, at a quad meet at Cedar Grove High School. At the meet, Ordower won all three of his bouts at 126. He posted a 13-0 major decision win over Michard Bord, of Morris Knolls High School; pinned Aidyn Herrera, of Somerville, in 4 minutes, 35 seconds; and posted an 11-5 decision over Richie Galioto, of Cedar Grove.

CHS went 1-2 in the meet, defeating Somerville, 47-24, and losing to Morris Knolls, 48-23, and Cedar Grove, 39-34, to move to 5-3 on the season.

CHS head coach Mike Freedman said Van Allen’s victory came in a great team win against a tough St. Benedict’s Prep team. CHS won the match, 48-30.

“They’re in the top 10 in the county,” Freedman said of St. Benedict’s Prep. “This was a total team win.”

Freedman said he was disappointed that Ordower, wrestling at 126, didn’t get his 100th win, but was sure he would pick it up in his next match and that he would not be surprised if he beat Dilone in a rematch.

“He’ll see that kid again in the county tournament,” Freedman said, adding that Ordower was the heart of the team and a great kid.

“It would have been nice to see Reid get it at the same time as Jared,” Freedman said.

The Essex County Tournament was scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 22-23, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.

Van Allen and Ordower have been wrestling together since they were in grade school. Both came up through the Maplewood/South Orange Cougar Youth Wrestling Club.

Van Allen is now in an exclusive club; only three others have passed 100, and he still has about 20 matches remaining in the season.

“Van Allen wrestled a solid kid tonight,” Freedman said. “Jared’s been in the zone lately.”

Joe Ragozzino, sports editor, contributed to this article.

Photos Courtesy of Joe Ungaro and Natasha Kreizman