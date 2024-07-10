Cicely L. Tyson School graduates its Class of 2024

Photos by Steve Ellmore

The Cicely L. Tyson Community School of Performing Arts held its commencement exercises on June 24 at the school on Winans Streeet in East Orange.

Class of 2024 members Zaranah Smith gave the invocation while Jahnay Ibukun led the Pledge of Allegiance. Principal John English gave welcoming remarks, East Orange Mayor Ted Green was introduced by Obidawn Phoenix of the Class of 2024.

The salutatory address was given by Rihanna Bryce while Marcellai Ross gave the valedictory address. The keynote speaker was Susan Batson, an actor, writer, producer, director and teacher. She was introduced by Tamyjha Etes of the Class of 2024.

A benediction was offered by Destiny Coffee, a graduating senior.