City of East Orange unveils free public health vending machine

The City of East Orange’s Department of Health & Human Services has a new free public health vending kiosk at the firehouse located at the intersection of South Clinton Street and Elmwood Avenue.

Developed in partnership with TestandGo, the new vending system offers free, on-demand access to a range of critical supplies, including Naloxone, fentanyl test strips, condoms, personal hygiene products, and cold weather kits.

The intent of the machine is to reduce barriers to care, promote preventive measures, and support individuals who may be at risk of opioid misuse, according to a press release from the township.

The vending machine, which is re-stocked as needed, is equipped with a keypad that people can use to answer a brief set of questions anonymously before accessing supplies. Additional instructions and information will be available in English, Spanish, and Haitian Creole.

“East Orange takes the health of our residents very seriously. By introducing this new public health vending kiosk, we’re providing 24/7 access to lifesaving resources so no one has to face preventable crises alone,” Mayor Ted R. Green said. “This is a progressive concept that demonstrates our commitment to health and wellness for the most vulnerable among us.”

Health and Human Services Director Horace Henry said his agency is proud to be at the forefront of harm reduction and public health innovation.

“This kiosk represents our commitment to meeting residents where they are, ensuring that vital supplies and preventive care tools are available around the clock,” Henry said.

Health Officer Dr. Gina Miranda-Diaz said that public health solutions must be accessible, convenient, and equitable for everyone.

“This kiosk is an important step toward bridging gaps in our community, especially for those at risk for opioid misuse and other health challenges,” Miranda-Diaz said.

TestandGo Vice President Mike Romano said East Orange is the first city in Essex County to have the self-serve public health kiosk.

“The opportunity to serve the healthcare needs of the local community and expand access to harm reduction, personal health, and weather protection products is more important than ever,” Romano said. “We hope this initiative serves as an inspiring model for other cities and counties in New Jersey to join East Orange in prioritizing community wellness and accessibility.”