Classic Car Show delights Nutley, raises funds for good causes

NUTLEY, NJ — Nutley Rotary held its third annual Classic Car Show on Franklin Avenue, between Chestnut and Centre streets in Nutley, on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 1 to 6 p.m. The event featured classic and antique cars, street rods, muscle cars, customized cars, trucks and motorcycles. Attendees were able to view the cars while enjoying classic Motown music. This event benefited the Nutley Educational Foundation and Rotary Scholarship Fund.

Photos by David VanDeventer