Cleaning and fun planned for annual River Day

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – The annual river clean up returns for its 13th year on Sunday, May 7.

Last year volunteers removed bottles, cans, bicycles, street signs, banners, ladders, gutters, rugs, and even parts of a signature South Orange gas lamp from the river, according to Walter Clarke of the South Orange Environmental Commission.

The items are removed in an attempt to improve it for things that you should find in a river, including clean water, fish, birds and aquatic plants, Clarke said in a press release. Now in its 13th year, River Day is a family-friendly event that brings together volunteers to clean up and celebrate the South Orange section of the Rahway River, through activities, education, music, and fun.

The event will also include exhibits created by seventh grade South Orange Middle School students led by science teacher Anthony Cicenia. Topics in the past have included watershed, stormwater runoff, the riparian zone, plus micro and macro invertebrates that inhabit the river.

DJ Preston Olson and Friends will be providing music, courtesy of the South Orange Elks Club.

“We’re excited to continue this tradition of the entire community coming together to clean up our local river while having a great time,” said Village President, Sheena Collum, “It’s a wonderful way to connect with our community and take action to protect our environment.

“Last year we filled a one-ton dump truck with things that shouldn’t be in our river, and I was encouraged to see fewer plastic bags then in past years,” Clarke said. “This year, I’m hopeful we’ll see even less plastic and trash so attendees can more greatly appreciate the music, the exhibits, and the beauty of our river.”

The event is scheduled to run from from 11 a.m to -3 p.m. starting at the Skate House by the pond in Meadowland Park, off Mead Street., in South Orange.

Save time in line with pre-registration in advance on the SOEC website. For updates, including Rain Date notification, follow the SOEC on Facebook or Instagram @sogreenteam or our website at sogreenteam.wordpress.com.