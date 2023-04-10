Coalition on race creates Stone Path

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – A “Painted Stone Path Art Circle” now graces the Gazebo at DeHart Park.

Roberta Melzl, the head artist of this project, working with the Maplewood Community Coalition On Race, led the project which completed its work on Sunday, March 26.

“I applied to do one of the art circles and was accepted after hosting an art class last year,” Melzl said. “The process for painting the rocks started last month at Prospect Presbyterian Church in their community room. We had three meetings there to paint the stones and do exercises to get to know each other. This installation is the fourth week of this process.”

Melzl also spoke about the inspiration behind her choice of colors and her artistic vision for the stone’s layout around the Gazebo.

“This is the first of two art circles that I am leading this year. The colors of the painted stones reflect the flowers around them,” Melzl said. “There will be forsythias and daffodils that bloom, which are yellow and orange, green is for grass and blue is the sky. One color section of stones leads into the other sections, which is abstractly about integration.”

While laying down the stones, members of the art circle laid down a mixed pattern of big and small stones of the same color to help the artwork be diverse and stand out. Sandra Leith, a student through the community coalition’s art class, spoke about her experience and what her classes with the coalition will be.

“I attended the first few meetings for this event because I love doing art, it is very relaxing,” Leith said. “I was interested in seeing what the classes were like from the teacher perspective because I will be teaching a class on juggling in July.”

Maplewood township committee member Victor De Luca commented on the project as he was walking through the park.

“We work with the Community Coalition on Race, we heard that they wanted to do something with Roberta,” De Luca said. “We sorted out what they wanted to do; we think it is terrific. Putting the rocks in this park will make it look nice and I think that it will last for a very long time, barring significant weather disturbances.”

De Luca discussed how this art project could potentially improve pedestrian turnout to the park, which would be a positive for the community.

“We have been working to improve this entryway to the park because it has been forgotten for quite a while,” De Luca said. “We added some benches and this gazebo with some lights to try to bring people out. So as more people walk through here, they will stop and admire the artwork as they are passing through.”

De Luca also said that he plans to run for re-election to the township committee.

Melzl discussed what she hopes to accomplish in the future with the community coalition for art projects in Maplewood.

“I want to keep doing art projects like this every year if they will allow me,” Melzl said. “It is a great way to meet people, get a project done and introduce people to an art form that they maybe not have done. It also gives back to the community by providing incredible art, I certainly hope that it stays here. I have a mural project in September that I am leading, which will vary based on location.”

To ensure that the painted stones would retain their colors against the rain, members of the art circle who came out repainted the stones after they were laid down across the gazebo.