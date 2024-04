This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photos by Rocco Ungaro

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Columbia High School baseball team defeated Millburn High School, 6-5, on Monday, April 15, at Underhill Field.

Columbia was leading 5-0 heading into the seventh, but Millburn came back to tie the game in the top of the inning, only to see Columbia score in the bottom half and take home the win.

Jared Carlucci was the starting pitcher, while Orlando Shin and Reno Spagnoli had big days at the plate.