Columbia HS seniors turn their tassels, earn their diplomas

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Families and friends of the Columbia High School Class of 2022 filled the seats at Codey Arena in West Orange on June 24 to watch the 135th senior class end their high school careers, adding another 500 graduates to the list of CHS alumni. After performances from the CHS band, Excelsior Singers and Canens Vocem, the graduates heard speeches from Student Council President Laila Gold, Class of 2022 President Phoebe Hill, South Orange–Maplewood Board of Education President Thair Joshua, Superintendent of Schools Ronald Taylor and CHS Principal Frank Sanchez.

At the beginning of the ceremony, Sanchez led a moment of silence for Moussa Fofana, a CHS student who died last June. Fofana would have graduated with the Class of 2022. His family was in attendance at commencement, and his name was announced along with those of the other graduates.

Hill spoke about the letter that she and classmates in her sophomore history class wrote to themselves in 2019; teacher Stephanie Rivera sent the letters to those who wrote them a few weeks ago as they were preparing for graduation.

“What stuck out most was the end of my letter,” Hill said at the ceremony. “I wrote, ‘I have no idea what’s going to happen, but just know that 2019 Phoebe believes in you. You can do it.’ 2019 Phoebe was right. There was no way she could have predicted the events of the next few years. There was a whole lot of craziness coming her way. We all recognize that the world is not the same as it was when we first entered the doors of Columbia High School.”

Among the list of changes Hill described since the graduating seniors began high school in the fall of 2018 was a new principal at CHS, a new mayor in Maplewood and a new president in the United States. The COVID-19 pandemic closed school buildings for months on end, forcing students to adjust to virtual learning, and many of them participated in racial justice protests after the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

“Today we must celebrate all that we have overcome and all that we have achieved,” Hill said. “If I had the chance to speak to 15-year-old me, I would say, ‘You were right, we can do it, but not without help.’ We would not be sitting here today without the love and support of this community. Together, we weathered tragedy. We gathered to mourn Moussa, we promised to remember his love for soccer and never forget his radiant smile. We all worked together to construct a sense of connectivity despite the isolation of online instruction. So yes, we are here to celebrate our academic achievements, but we are also here to celebrate the strength and resilience of our community and to make our 15-year-old selves proud.”

Sanchez honored the top two academic members of the class at the ceremony; Cole Strupp was named salutatorian, and Seth Peiris was named valedictorian.

In his speech, Taylor spoke about things he wishes he had known at his own high school graduation in 1991.

“The first secret that I wish I had known in 1991 was the value that I bring as a person,” he said. “The second secret is that, as fantastic as you are, you can do so much more. You have the ability to perform and produce at a much higher, even more rigorous level. You have not been truly pushed and tested to your maximum potential.”

In his first year as a teacher when he was 21 years old, Taylor said he met someone at the new teacher orientation in the district where he was working who was only a few years older than he was but was a principal.

“I was astonished,” Taylor said. “It stopped me in my tracks. At every school I had been to, I had never seen someone so young with that title. From that day forward, just knowing that it could be done changed my entire career trajectory. So, my second point that I want you to leave here with is: Your performance and response to challenges is only limited to your mindset, your effort and your belief in yourself.”

Sanchez spoke about his high school graduation, which he described as a tense time for him. He was planning to attend Rutgers University, where his older sister had gone, but then received a scholarship to William Paterson University. His parents told him he was taking the scholarship, and Sanchez said they had an argument about it that lasted three weeks. He eventually accepted that he was going to WPU and said in his speech that he had a great experience there.

“I still remember graduation, and I cherish every one that I will have, because it reminds me of those people,” Sanchez said, speaking about his parents. “My advice for you is to find that graduation moment for yourselves this summer. Go find that spot in South Orange and Maplewood, or a song, or a meal that you can always treasure that will remind you of your family sacrifice, their impact and their love.”

Gold also spoke about the struggles that students have faced during their time as CHS students. She did not shy away from the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which was announced earlier the same day; CHS students staged a walkout protest this month in support of abortion rights.

“I know that today is a day of grieving for many of us, but I hope we can turn our anger and sadness into action,” she said.

But Gold also highlighted the successes that CHS students have had this year.

“Also this month, the chorus, band and orchestra all put on amazing concerts,” she said. “The cast and crew of ‘Newsies’ was recognized at the Paper Mill Playhouse’s Rising Star awards with 13 nominations and two wins. Sparkle Motion, one of our Frisbee teams, won their state final. And just yesterday, our step team put on an amazing assembly. This place is special because of us. CHS has a long way to go, but I am confident that we, the Class of 2022, are leaving it a better place and as better people. Each and every one of us should feel proud.”

Photos by Steve Ellmore