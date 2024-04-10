Columbia student assaulted leaving school at dismissal

MAPLEWOOD — A Columbia High School student was assaulted as he was leaving school at the end of the day on Tuesday.

The student, whose name was not released, was treated by the school nurse and first responders who arrived at the scene along with police and then taken to the hospital for further treatment, according to information provided by the school district.

Police are investigating the incident but the student was allegedly attacked by “a number of individuals who do not attend Columbia High School,” according to a letter from interim Principal Ricardo Pedro, who started work on Monday. The student’s mother was notified after the alleged attack, Pedro said.

“Please know that I take the safety of all students very seriously and have no intention of tolerating such incidents at Columbia High School,” Pedro said. “That is why I will increase the number of security personnel and administrative staff outside the building during dismissal.”

Pedro said he would be meeting with representatives of local law enforcement agencies, including the Maplewood Police Department, later this week and would provide updates on school security.