Community center dedicated in park

The new, 13,000-square-foot Bilal Beasley Community Center was dedicated Friday in Irvington Park.

The structure provides modern accommodations for residents to gather and experience the park in a new way and provideS additional space for community groups who regularly utilize the park, according to Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr.

“The old community center was a hub of activity in Irvington Park, but the small size of the building limited the activities that could be accommodated,” DiVincenzo said.

“This state-of-the-art facility will have the space needed and provide a more welcoming and up-to-date setting for people to enjoy their time in Irvington Park.

The center was named for Bilal Beasley, an Irvington resident who served on the township council and as an Essex County freeholder.

“Bilal was a consummate public servant who represented the people of Irvington and Essex County with dignity, compassion and class,” DiVincenzo said. “An Irvington Councilman and Essex County Freeholder, he always was a gentleman and a friend to those he served. Naming this building after Bilal will be a good reminder of the positive impact he had.”

The new community center is located on the Lyons Avenue side of the park adjacent to the tennis courts. The 13,000 square feet of space in the new building is almost twice as much as the old brown brick and cinder block community center next to the playground.

The centerpiece of the building is a 3,350-square-foot room with a capacity of 300 people. There is also a classroom, police substation, a conference room, office space for groups and organizations that utilize the park and a large kitchen area. The building has restrooms that are accessible for those inside the building as well as separate restrooms for those outside of the building.

A driveway and parking lot are in front of the building. There is a covered entrance way so visitors can be dropped off without experiencing the elements. The parking lot has handicap parking and spaces for about 60 vehicles. A feature in the back of the building is a 1,240-square-foot covered patio area that provides views of the park and additional space for outdoor gatherings.

The original community center was named in 2015 in honor of Beasley, who served as a member of the Essex County Board Chosen Freeholders (now named as the Board of County Commissioners) and the Irvington Town Council.

“On behalf of our family, I want to thank Joe DiVincenzo for naming this building after my father so his vision stays fresh in everyone’s mind and soul,” said Omar Beasley, Beasley’s son. “I want to thank the County Executive for recognizing my father in this way. Irvington Park was a special place to him and it’s important for future generations to know how he fought,” said Irvington Council President Jamillah Beasley, who is Mr. Beasley’s daughter.

“I’ve learned so much from Bilal Beasley. People will be reminded of his contributions to the community because of this building,” Irvington Mayor Tony Vauss said.

Senate Majority Leader and Deputy Chief of Staff Teresa Ruiz said the after school activities, senior programs and family milestone events such as birthdays “are the essence of Bilal Beasley” because of the impact the building will have on the community.

DiCara Rubino Architects from Wayne received a professional services contract for $475,000 to design the community center. A publicly bid contract for $10,537,000 was awarded to Aps Contracting Inc. from Paterson to construct the building.