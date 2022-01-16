Community safety addressed by chiefs

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Councilwoman Amy Lewis introduced the public safety portion of the East Orange City Council meeting on Monday, Jan. 10, during which Police Chief Phyllis Bindi and Fire Deputy Chief Bruce Davis Jr. offered seasonal safety tips for all residents to keep in mind. Due to the shorter days and longer nights, Bindi said it’s important for residents to keep these tips in mind.

“We do still have residents leaving their cars running while they’re entering a store or going into a bank or an ATM. Let’s just say they pull up and run in really quick to get their money and leave the car running. It’s illegal to do that, and it’s extremely dangerous,” Bindi said on Monday, Jan. 10. “A couple of weeks ago, we had someone take a car that was left running and they crashed. You are liable for that, once you leave that car running and unattended, so please be mindful of that.

“Again, with the package thefts, we’ve been making great strides with it, and we appreciate you and you’re following alert tips on the website, but please stay on that and be cognizant of it. Let’s stay on that together, so we can do a better job this year with that. Also, when you’re going to the ATMs, make sure they are lit properly. If you can have someone with you, that’s fine, but just at least be aware of your surroundings when you are going in — if there’s cars idling and sitting around the area. This is not just for East Orange; this is nationally and statewide. So if you are anywhere, please always stay safe and be aware of your surroundings.”

Taking a page from the Bronx apartment fire that killed 17 people on Sunday, Jan. 9, due to a space heater, Davis offered a warning about space heaters and told viewers what should be done if faced with a house fire.

“In light of the fire that just happened in New York with the (17) residents that passed away, I just want to be able to let the residents of East Orange know that, if you’re going to use a space heater, make sure don’t have combustible products within 3 feet of it,” Davis said on Monday, Jan. 10. “Give your space heater some space, so you don’t have a fire in your home. In the event that you do have a fire, stay low and go, get out and stay out, make sure you have a meeting place, and call 9-1-1. Right now, that’s the most important thing, in light of what just happened.

“By the way, in the city of East Orange, we unfortunately lost a resident at 38 Westcott St., and, just the other day, we had a building fire at 133 Tremont Ave., in which four families were displaced as well.”

Regarding the two East Orange fires, Lewis said she plans to help those who were displaced.

“I’ve spoken to some of the constituents over there. We do have intentions on assisting these people in some kind of way,” Lewis said on Monday, Jan. 10. “I am waiting for some information from one of the constituents … and, as soon as I have that, I would be reaching out to my council colleagues to support these individuals as best as I can.”