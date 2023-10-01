Community service groups plan Pre-Thanksgiving meal

WEST ORANGE — The township’s four largest community service groups, The Chamber of Commerce, the Rotary Club, the Lion’s Club and Unico, will be joining together to host their annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

“It’s kind of unofficial theme is being grateful, thankful and not just for living in West Orange, but being able to be involved with an organization or house of worship,” said Roger Schneider, a member of the Chamber of Commerce and owner of Schneider Hardware on Main Street.

The luncheon is open to the public and is scheduled to be at The Wilshire Grand Hotel from noon to 1:30 p.m. A member of the clergy will give an inspirational message at the beginning and the end of the event.

Former U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman will be the guest speaker and he is expected to give an inspirational message of gratitude, according to a press release about the event.

Fishman was U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey from 2009 to 2017. Among other cases, he led the investigation into the Fort Lee lane closure scandal during the Christie administration.

“He’s supposed to be a very funny, engaging, entertaining speaker,” Schneider said.

The luncheon also serves as an opportunity to support Holy Trinity Food Pantry, which provides food to local families.

There will be a 50/50 raffle with tickets available for purchase at the event. Proceeds from the raffle will go to the food pantry. A donation bin will also be on site. Consider bringing a donation of dried or packaged goods. On site donations of food will receive one raffle ticket for the 50/50. Do not bring fresh foods to this donation location.

Tickets are $60 preordered and $80 at the door. The presale discount will be available until Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 6 p.m. Tickets are available at westorangechamber.com.

Tickets allow entry to the luncheon for a sit down meal, cash bar and a chance to win one of many door prizes.