Councilman scores a literary bonanza

By Mirvetk Tonuzi

Special to the Record-Transcript

A deep love for reading and a personal connection to libraries inspired East Orange 3rd Ward Councilman Bergson Leneus to partner with the New Milford Public Library to accept a donation of approximately 500 books.

These books, gathered during the library’s annual fundraising book sale, were saved from being discarded and redirected to benefit schools, veteran organizations, senior groups, and the East Orange community.

“Preserving books is so important,” Leneus said. “Value lies in the eye of the beholder. These books—literal jewels of knowledge—could have been lost, but now they can benefit our community. Knowledge is universal, and providing the community with free books is an incredible opportunity for growth.”

Leneus expressed gratitude for the library’s generosity and talked about the broader impact of the initiative.

“Books are the gateway to improving literacy rates and opening the door to greater success for adults,” Leneus said. “Statistics consistently show a direct correlation between higher literacy levels and increased income. Anything we can do to promote learning and help individuals achieve a certain level of literacy is worth pursuing. At the forefront of our efforts is improving literacy rates within our community.”

Reflecting on the importance of books and libraries, Leneus shared a personal story.

“Libraries have always been a safe haven for me,” he said. “Growing up, my parents worked two to three jobs each and didn’t want my siblings and me to go home without supervision. I would spend my afternoons at the library, doing homework and immersing myself in books. That’s where I developed my passion for reading at a young age—a place of endless discovery and wonder.”

He fondly recalled reading two to three books a day during his library visits and how that time alone allowed him to think, strategize, and grow. Leneus credited those formative experiences with shaping his perspective and fueling his love for learning.

“The more you read, the more you understand different cultures,” Leneus explained. “Books in some cases can help to eliminate bigotry and open previously closed minds to the wonders of this world. You can gain so much knowledge and expand your universe simply by picking up a book. That’s why I’ve made it a personal mission to champion libraries and collaborate with like-minded individuals who recognize how vital they are to the community.”

Leneus shared his plans for distributing the books to the community, noting that about 10% of the donated books had already been shared.

“When it’s a little warmer, we will host a free literacy program in the park during the spring / summer,” he said. “These events are designed to engage young learners and their families, making literacy accessible and enjoyable in community spaces.”

Looking to the future, Leneus sees this initiative as a foundation for broader efforts. “I think that with our newfound partnership, the sky’s the limit,” he said. “I encourage other organizations to reach out to me to facilitate exchanges and pickups. No person is an island—we must work collaboratively to support our communities. If you want to go fast, you go alone. If you want to go far, you go together.”

Reflecting on the newfound partnership, Hedy Grant, president of the Friends of the New Milford Public Library, emphasized the importance of books as the foundation

of the library, serving as a source of knowledge and inspiration.

“Reading is such a vital part of learning and becoming a thinking adult,” Grant stated.

The impact of this partnership fills Linda Carucci, vice president of the Friends of the Library, with amazement and gratitude.

“The books will continue to be cherished rather than discarded,” Carucci said “I personally love books, and I want everyone to love them as well.”

Carucci highlighted that such initiatives not only promote literacy but also align with the core values of libraries and their communities, serving as significant fundraisers that enable libraries to offer enhanced services to the public.