Councilmembers face off in mayoral primary

Primary voting throughout Bloomfield is Tuesday, June 4. There are two Democrats on the ballot for mayor: Ted Gamble and Jenny Mundell.

Gamble was elected councilman in 2016 and appointed temporary mayor Jan. 22. Mundell was appointed May 2017 to the council and elected to a full-term that year.

The winner of this primary will face the Republican challenger in the November general election. That winner will serve the final year of the unexpired mayoral term. Gamble and Mundell were interviewed by phone Friday, May 24.

Gamble is running under the Democrats United for Change and Integrity banner. He said he has been holding campaign meetings in various businesses, but his headquarters is his home. Campaign contributions are from small donors and he is going door-to-door.

“The response has been very positive,” he said. “I’m telling folks I will give them a new opportunity for Bloomfield. It’s been a refreshing change (for them), hearing what they need instead of telling them what’s best for them.”

Gamble wants to improve response times to complaints. Currently, the town has one part time employee replying to these concerns. He said this was inadequate and is considering a website portal connecting concerns to departments with the ability to track a complaint.

“We don’t have this now,” he said. “It’s not ground-breaking. What was lacking was the political will.”

Gamble said his campaign is grassroot.

“I don’t have the support of the county machine,” he said. “Residents are ready for someone to make decisions not dictated by party leaders.”

He said he is drawn to public service.

“By nature, I am a politician, but I’m not in it for the politics,” he said. “I’m not beholden to anyone and will make independent, solid decisions.”

A priority for Gamble is stormwater management. He has spoken with Assemblywoman Britnee Timberlake, D-34th District, and with the NJ Department of Environmental Protection, about funding; and to Glen Ridge Mayor Debbie Mans regarding water runoff from her community. Bloomfield, he said, was recently awarded a $111,770 grant from the NJDEP and NJ Clean Communities Council to support environmental initiatives including stormwater management.

Gamble said he is a proponent for solar energy and the town is working on a final proposal for a solar canopy behind town hall. In the past, he said, the town did not have the political will for this.

Gamble works in marketing for a major retailer. His wife is Jen and his son is Asher. Billie Jean is the family dog, a Bloomfield Animal Shelter rescue.

Mundell is running on the Essex County Democratic Committee ticket. Her headquarters is at 77-79 Washington St. She has a campaign meeting every Saturday, she said, and residents have opened their homes to her for meet and greets. She has been going door-to-door since March and said the residents’ No. 1 concern is unfilled potholes.

Mundell is also concerned with stormwater management and having affordable pre-K. She will work with the Bloomfield Board of Education on this.

“We needed to look at pre-K to off-set its immense costs,” she said. “I won’t promise lower taxes, but stability. We can always do better with costs and shared services.”

The Bloomfield Department of Health at one time serviced 14 communities, she said, and it became unwieldy.

“We must take care of Bloomfield residents first,” she said, adding that the department now serves about five communities.

Mundell said she led a restructuring of the health department and it took several years. One change was to create a partnership with the county health officer.

“The county and the township have the same officer now,” she said. “Instead of a full salary, we pay a flat rate. It’s an immense cost savings.” She would also focus on environmental sustainability.

“But we cannot make decisions without data,” Mundell said. “Solar is a solution, but it’s not the only option.”

She said the most important thing is to educate the voters.

Mundell, who is the vice-president of the RWJ University Hospital Foundation, said her qualifications include fundraising, governance, relationship building and strategic project management.

“I have excellent relations with county and state-level officials,” she said. “It is necessary for Bloomfield to have a voice and attract funding. And I would be proud to be the first woman to serve as Bloomfield’s mayor. Women need to sit at the table where the decisions are being made.”

On Saturday, June 1, at 11 a.m., Mundell is planning a rally and walk from her headquarters to the Watsessing Park Senior Center where early voting is taking place.

“We need to make sure people vote in every election,” she said.

Mundell said she has been honored to serve on a team that has moved the township in the right direction. She and her husband, Abe, have a son, Theo.