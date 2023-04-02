Councilwoman honored by Women of Worship

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington Councilwoman October Hudley was honored with the trailblazer award during the 10th annual Women of Worship ministries Women’s History Month empowerment event on March 23.

“We honor people who are doing great work in their communities,” said Tony Fairley, who organized the event and founded WOW ministries in 2013. “We mainly serve senior citizens and cater for people, delivering food baskets with no money required. God said to cloth the naked, feed the hungry and provide for the lesser of our people, so that is what we do.”

Hudley, a retired educator who worked in the Irvington school district for 34 years, has been on the Township Council since 2014 and has a lengthy record of service to the community, including participation in the National Action Network, the NAACP, the township library board and parent teacher organizations.

The newest member of WOW ministries, Gloria Chisom, introduced the award to Hudley during the event. Chisom is a mentee of Hudley, who along with her granddaughter, motivated Chisom to go back to school at age 62 to get her master’s degree.

“I met Dr. Hudley in 2010 as a member of the National Action Network,” Chisom said. “My granddaughter and Hudley, who was in school at the time, influenced me in 2012 to get my master’s degree, my granddaughter then passed away in 2015. That was very difficult for me, but Dr. Hudley pushed me to keep going and I got my master’s at age 66 in honor of my granddaughter.”

Hudley expressed her shock and gratitude to be honored during the night.

“There were so many incredible women for them to choose, so I was surprised,” Hudley said. “I am grateful and honored to be seen as someone who inspires others. It was such a great night, I am still on cloud nine from the celebration and the night as a whole.”

Fairley spoke on her motivation behind hosting events like this and giving back to the community.

“We look to help uplift women and those in need,” Fairley said. “Just to put smiles on peoples faces is more than enough of a reward to me. We have been honoring Christian men and women who support their communities for the past two years. This time we wanted to focus on a member of our community with an education background who is doing great work as well.”

Chisom spoke of the shock that Hudley expressed after introducing the award to her, due to the connection that they share as mentor and mentee.

“She was clearly emotional and deserving of the trailblazer award,” Chisom said. “She always has a smile on her face, she is strong mainly through her actions rather than her words.”

Hudley spoke on how this event motivates her to continue to do work for

her community and the township of Irvington.

“I want to simply do more to inspire women and the youth,” Hudley said. “I am watering the seeds of the youth through my service as a member of the board of education. I am planting those seeds because they are our future and deserve to be recognized and supported.”

WOW ministries has made a dedication to honor and support women from all walks of life, according to Fairley.

“We are looking to start a mentorship program and help women to help others,” Fairley said.

“Everyone has a story for how they overcame struggle, so we want to help tell that story and encourage others to do the same. We meet once a week to engage in prayers and have a prayer dance, then we have spiritual awareness sessions and lastly, we encourage anyone who walks through our doors to achieve their dreams in spite of any struggles that they can and will face.”

WOW ministries is also not exclusive to women as who have programs for any occasionally honor men making a difference during their awards nights as well.

“My husband is a pastor at the church as well,” Fairley said. We do not want men to feel that they cannot walk through our doors, that is something that we speak against. We have honored men who make a difference in their communities at past award shows as well.”