County offering discount for those participating in fundraisers

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County is partnering with 10 local charitable organizations, offering reduced admission to South Mountain Recreation Complex Attractions on the days that each organization holds a fundraiser.

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced the partnerships with The American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, the Arc of Essex County, The Valerie Fund, Arthritis Foundation, NJ Children’s Alliance, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center’s NICU, RWJBarnabas Health, Stop for Nikhil and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

“Each of these well-respected organizations does a great deal to make a positive difference and improve the quality of life for our residents. I invite the public to run, walk or donate to help out these really great causes,” DiVincenzo said. “To say thank you to these organizations and the thousands of people who support them, we are offering reduced admission to Turtle Back Zoo, Codey Arena and the miniGOLF Safari for the people who participate in these events,” he added.

Commissioner Patricia Sebold said it’s important to support these organizations because of the awareness they bring and work they do on behalf of their causes.

“These events are not only good for promoting physical fitness, but they also promote mental health,” Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura said.

Participants in these events can receive $5 admission to Turtle Back Zoo, Codey Arena and the miniGOLF Safari in West Orange. The reduced admission is available on event days and participants must bring their race bib or proof of registration to receive the discount.

A description of the organizations and a schedule of their events are as follows:

• The 25th Annual Arc of Essex County’s Annual Building Tomorrow’s 5K Run, Family Walk and Fun Fest is Saturday, April 29 at the Clipper Pavilion in the Essex County South Mountain Recreation Complex. The Arc of Essex County provides supportive services for people with developmental or intellectual disabilities. For information and registration, visit www.runorwalk.org. It will be held as follows: Registration, 8 a.m.; 9 a.m., 5K Run; 10:15 a.m., Family Walk; 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon, Fun Fest; Essex County South Mountain Recreation Complex, Cherry Lane, West Orange.

• Great Strides is the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s largest national fundraising event and will be held on Saturday, May 20 in Essex County’s Verona Park. The mission of the foundation is to cure cystic fibrosis and raise awareness about this rare, genetic, life-shortening disease that makes it difficult to breathe and shortens lives. It will be held as follows: 10 a.m. Registration; 11 a.m. 3-mile Walk; Essex County Verona Park, Bloomfield Avenue and Lakeside Avenue.

• The Valerie Fund Walk and JAG Physical Therapy 5K Run is Saturday, June 10 in Essex County Verona Park. Proceeds will be used to support the comprehensive care of children with cancer and blood disorders. For more information on the Walk or 5K Run, visit TheValerieFund.org/Walk2023/. It will be held as follows: Registration 7 a.m.; 5K Race Starts 8:30 a.m.; Walk Starts at 10 a.m.; Essex County Verona Park, Bloomfield Avenue.

• The Arthritis Foundation’s Walk to Cure Arthritis is Sunday, June 11 at the Essex County South Mountain Recreation Complex. The Arthritis Foundation helps conquer everyday battles through life-changing information and resources, access to optimal care, advancements in science and community connections. For more information, visit www.arthritis.org. It will be held as follows: 9:30 a.m.; Essex County South Mountain Recreation Complex, Cherry Lane, West Orange.

• The Nikhil Badlani Foundation will present the Stop for Nikhil 5K Run/3K Walk on Sunday, Sept. 24 at West Orange High School. The foundation is named for 11-year-old Nikhil Badlani, who was killed in a car accident in 2011 when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign. Its mission is to enhance the lives of children through music lessons, scholarships for graduating high school seniors and traffic safety awareness and education. For more information, visit www.nikhilbadlanifoundation.org.

It will be held as follows: 8 a.m. Registration; 8:45 a.m. Ceremony; 9:30 a.m. 5K Run; 9:45 a.m. 3K Walk; West Orange High School, 51 Conforti Ave., West Orange.

• The 19th Annual Miracle Walk to benefit the Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is Sunday, Oct. 8 in Essex County Verona Park. The walk features family-friendly activities, refreshments and entertainment including a DJ, face painters, balloon artists, characters and more. Proceeds help the medical center purchase state-of-the-art equipment for the NICU, which provides specialized care for New Jersey’s smallest and sickest babies. For more information, visit miraclewalk.com or call 973-322-4320. It will be held as follows: 9 a.m., Essex County Verona Park, Bloomfield Avenue.

• The Annual Greater Northern N.J. Heart Walk is Saturday, Oct.14 at the Essex County South Mountain Recreation Complex in West Orange. The event attracts businesses and residents from Essex, Morris, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties. Proceeds will be used to raise awareness and support prevention of cardiovascular disease and stroke. It will be held as follows: Registration 8 a.m.; Walk 9:30 a.m.; Essex County South Mountain Recreation Complex, Cherry Lane, West Orange.

• The American Cancer Society will present its Making Strides Against Breast Cancer on Sunday, Oct. 15 in Mulberry Commons Park in Newark. The walk helps raise awareness and funds to save lives from breast cancer. For information, visit www.MakingStridesWalk.org/NewarkNJ. It will be held as follows: Registration 8 a.m.; Walk 10 a.m.; Mulberry Commons Park, Lafayette Street, Newark.

• The New Jersey Children’s Alliance will present the Heroes for Children 5K and Family Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Clipper Pavilion in the Essex County South Mountain Recreation Complex. The event will promote public awareness about child abuse issues and increase knowledge about the local services.

of local Children’s Advocacy Centers and Multidisciplinary Teams and the difference these services make in a child’s life. For more information, visit www.njcainc.org. It will be held as follows: 9 a.m.; Essex County South Mountain Recreation Complex, Clipper Pavilion, Cherry Lane, West Orange.

• RWJBarnabas Health and the New Jersey Devils are teaming up to support the health of New Jersey’s diverse population with the Running with the Devils 5K Run and Family Fun Walk. Proceeds from the event will benefit programs and services at RWJBarnabas Health’s 11 hospital facilities as well as hospice initiatives. It will be held as follows: Sunday, Oct. 29; 8 a.m.; South Mountain Recreation Complex and Essex County Turtle Back Zoo, 560 Northfield Ave., West Orange.