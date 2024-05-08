Dates set for candidates in the 10th Congressional District race

The election to fill the seat in Congress held by the late U.S. Representative Donald M. Payne Jr. will be held on Sept. 18.

Gov. Phil Murphy has set the process to replace the congressman, who died on April 24; nominating petitions for candidates seeking a party nomination shall be filed by 4 p.m. on Friday, May 10.

A special primary election will be held on Tuesday, July 16, with a special general election to be held on Wednesday, Sept. 18. Direct nominations by petition for independent candidates shall be filed no later than the day of the special primary election.

Payne represented the state’s 10th Congressional District, which includes parts of Essex, Hudson and Union counties including the towns of Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, Irvington, East Orange, Orange, Maplewood, South Orange, West Orange.

So far, former East Orange Councilwoman Brittany Claybrooks and Newark City Council President LaMonica McIver have said they are running in the Democratic primary. Carmen Bucco is the only Republican candidate known to be seeking the seat.