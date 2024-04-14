Day of Giving raises $1.8 million for Valerie Fund

Photo Courtesy Jersey Mike’s
Jersey Mike’s franchise Lisa Margotta, left, who owns the Bloomfield store and manages the West Orange site, Jersey Mike’s Founder and CEO Peter Cancro, and Jersey Mike’s franchisee Jim Pond, who owns the West Orange store, celebrate the 14th Annual Month of Giving to benefit The Valerie Fund.

Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving raised $1.8 million for The Valerie Fund.

The $1.8 million includes $1,364,871 raised during March from customer donations and the Day of Giving when Jersey Mike’s donated 100% of sales to the nonprofit. Also, on the Day of Giving, Jersey Mike’s Founder and CEO Peter Cancro announced the company would donate an additional $500,000 to The Valerie Fund.

Jersey Mike’s Subs and customers across the country raised more than $25 million to help more than 200 local charities during the company’s 14th Annual Month of Giving in March. This total exceeds the $21 million raised through last year’s campaign.

 

