Day of Giving raises $1.8 million for Valerie Fund

Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving raised $1.8 million for The Valerie Fund.

The $1.8 million includes $1,364,871 raised during March from customer donations and the Day of Giving when Jersey Mike’s donated 100% of sales to the nonprofit. Also, on the Day of Giving, Jersey Mike’s Founder and CEO Peter Cancro announced the company would donate an additional $500,000 to The Valerie Fund.

Jersey Mike’s Subs and customers across the country raised more than $25 million to help more than 200 local charities during the company’s 14th Annual Month of Giving in March. This total exceeds the $21 million raised through last year’s campaign.