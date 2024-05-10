Delegates from China visit town hall

Twenty-five delegates from China recently visited West Orange as part of a cross country tour to promote good will and enhance the relationship between the Chinese and the American people.

West Orange Public Relations Commissioner Josie Velez arranged the visit with the American African Asian Chamber of Commerce of Flushing N.Y.

Michael Leung, president of the American African Asian Chamber of Commerce arrived on the tour bus with the delegates, who were from Beijing, Shanghai and Canton provinces.

The organization is a registered nonprofit that strives to improve the lives of individuals around the world and offers consultation to nonprofits to help them grow.

The organization is recognized by the New York State Department, Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in New York, and is also endorsed by the mayors, congressmen, and state officials from various cities around the east coast.

With assistance from interpreter Jenny Liu, McCartney began the meeting by speaking of Velez’s “Be Kind” campaign.

“We want to be kind to you as well,” said McCartney. “Follow her [Velez] as a role model.”

The campaign’s acts of kindness include holding doors for others, offering your seat to someone, giving compliments, letting another person go before you, paying it forward, returning somebody’s cart, and volunteering time.

McCartney, who is the first woman mayor of West Orange, shared a bit of the town’s history.

Then she offered an invitation to those who would be interested in participating in West Orange’s “very robust business community.”

“We would be thrilled to work with anyone interested in a business investment in our town,” she said.

Peter Smeraldo, West Orange business administrator, talked about the different skill sets in the township.

McCartney added that she is a business owner and has owned a preschool for 26 years. Her staff has been with her for more than 20 years, she said.

The American African Asian Chamber of Commerce presented McCartney with a China plate from the United Nations, accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. In return, the mayor gifted everyone with a West Orange welcome package.

The delegates were only in New Jersey one day and chose to spend it in West Orange. Their next stop on their tour is Los Angeles. For more information on the American African Asian Chamber of Commerce, visit: https://www.aaachamberofcommerce.org/.